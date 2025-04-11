What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for VRCA Q2 Earnings?

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 625.06% and a negative return on equity of 591.84%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 61,041 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 106.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 36,028 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 404.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

