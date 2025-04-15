Analysts Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target at $10.94

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

TDOC stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.73. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $541,473.36. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,179,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,625,000 after buying an additional 2,813,568 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,561,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $18,348,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,258,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,094 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,463,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

