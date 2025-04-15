DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Shares of ZETA opened at $11.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,042,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 85.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,332,000 after buying an additional 2,623,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $43,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,909,000 after buying an additional 2,345,562 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,129,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,953 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

