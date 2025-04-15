FY2025 EPS Estimate for Simply Good Foods Boosted by Analyst

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simply Good Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Simply Good Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SMPL opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $478,252.75. The trade was a 28.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

