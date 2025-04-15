Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RHI. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Robert Half by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

