Reviewing NET Power (NPWR) and The Competition

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) is one of 21 public companies in the "Electrical industrial apparatus" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NET Power to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

NET Power has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A 6.23% 1.91% NET Power Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

53.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of NET Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NET Power and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 1 1 3.00 NET Power Competitors 94 602 844 36 2.52

NET Power currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.49%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 25.95%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NET Power and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power $250,000.00 -$77.23 million -3.51 NET Power Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -1.22

NET Power’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NET Power. NET Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NET Power beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

