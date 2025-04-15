Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Decreases By 92.6%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $189.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.03 and a 200-day moving average of $168.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

