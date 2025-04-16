DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.95.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

PLTR opened at $98.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.