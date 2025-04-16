Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 1.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $22.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intel traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $20.08. 19,476,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 77,774,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

