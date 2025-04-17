Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 30.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $154.47.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.