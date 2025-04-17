tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday.

tinyBuild Stock Performance

About tinyBuild

LON:TBLD opened at GBX 5 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. tinyBuild has a twelve month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.43.

Founded in 2013, tinyBuild (AIM: TBLD) is a global video games publisher and developer, with a catalogue of more than 70 premium titles across different genres. tinyBuild’s strategy is to focus on its own intellectual property (IP) to build multi-game and multimedia franchises, in partnership with developers.

tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe.

