Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,959,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,173,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 554.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 262,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 222,171 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 414,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 143,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,255,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $25.81 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $936.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

