GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GeoVax Labs’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.39) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

Shares of GOVX opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $11.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in GeoVax Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the third quarter worth about $97,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

