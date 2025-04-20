Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $941,000 Stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 103.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,276 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 598.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 28,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 17.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,919,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,949 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 377.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 234,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 37.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,327,000 after buying an additional 1,511,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 21.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

CIFR has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $2.37 on Friday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $871.28 million, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 2.65.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

