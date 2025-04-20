OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $99.66 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 118,247 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $99,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6,313.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 115,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after buying an additional 113,902 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $3,057,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,315,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $508,008,000 after acquiring an additional 72,558 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $6,197,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

