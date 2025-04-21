XTX Topco Ltd Grows Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $3,197,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $8,006,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,737,000.

In related news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. This trade represents a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $227.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.70. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of $174.03 and a twelve month high of $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

