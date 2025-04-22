Barclays PLC Has $11.45 Million Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,422.40. The trade was a 23.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:SNX opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.90. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

