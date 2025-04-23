AutoNation (AN) to Release Earnings on Friday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AutoNation Stock Up 3.4 %
NYSE AN opened at $169.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $198.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.33 and its 200 day moving average is $172.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
