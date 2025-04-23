AutoNation (AN) to Release Earnings on Friday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AN opened at $169.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $198.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.33 and its 200 day moving average is $172.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.43.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

