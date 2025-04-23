D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 3.3 %

DHI opened at $124.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.07.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,984,000 after purchasing an additional 72,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,899,000 after buying an additional 460,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

