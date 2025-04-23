Civeo (CVEO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share and revenue of $150.86 million for the quarter.

Civeo Stock Performance

CVEO opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $265.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.54. Civeo has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

