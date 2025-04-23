McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $347.00 Price Target at Barclays

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $350.00 to $347.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.74.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $319.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.47. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

