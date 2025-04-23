Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.72.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

NYSE NCLH opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Capital International Investors grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,596,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,434 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,631 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

