Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lessened by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 83,491 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

