Jackson Square Partners LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after buying an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after purchasing an additional 984,570 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

