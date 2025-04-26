Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after buying an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,589,000 after purchasing an additional 984,570 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.