BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 3,097.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BayCom were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BayCom by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BayCom by 61.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BayCom by 129.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in BayCom in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group lowered BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BayCom

In related news, CEO George J. Guarini sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,872.50. This trade represents a 36.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $288.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.50. BayCom Corp has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). BayCom had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 million. Analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. BayCom’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

