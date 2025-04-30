Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading 1.8% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $59.33 and last traded at $59.22. Approximately 4,122,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 8,756,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.
The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,885,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,234,000 after buying an additional 284,520 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altria Group Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
