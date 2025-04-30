Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $303.00 to $304.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.86.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $284.98 on Monday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $244.84 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.08.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

