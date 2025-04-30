CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $32.00 price objective on CSX in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

CSX Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,339,555,000 after purchasing an additional 726,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,336,000 after buying an additional 5,033,743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,076,000 after buying an additional 2,977,212 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,345,000 after buying an additional 299,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $780,194,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.14%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

