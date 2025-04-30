SolarWinds (SWI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect SolarWinds to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $202.67 million for the quarter.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SolarWinds Stock Performance
SolarWinds stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. SolarWinds has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $18.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
