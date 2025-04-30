SolarWinds (SWI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect SolarWinds to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $202.67 million for the quarter.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

SolarWinds stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. SolarWinds has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $18.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SolarWinds

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.