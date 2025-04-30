Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Trading 2.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 2,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Imperial Metals Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

