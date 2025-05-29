Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Sohu.com has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $297.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $135.65 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

