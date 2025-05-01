Mariner LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCLD stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $30.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $80.34 million, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.22.

About Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF

The Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (FCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Cloud Computing index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that provide products and\u002For services enabling increased usage of cloud computing. FCLD was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

