NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s Largest Position

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,636,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,906 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.3% of Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,039,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

