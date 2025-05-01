Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $76,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rithm Capital by 119.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,608,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,301,000 after buying an additional 2,504,529 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,464,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after buying an additional 779,771 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,572,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 647,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 285,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, March 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

RITM stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.36. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

