Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIXFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Autonomix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMIX opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Autonomix Medical has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -3.08.

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Autonomix Medical will post -10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autonomix Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Autonomix Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIXFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.16% of Autonomix Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Autonomix Medical Company Profile

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

