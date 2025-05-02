Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMIX opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Autonomix Medical has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -3.08.

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Autonomix Medical will post -10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Autonomix Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autonomix Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMIX Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.16% of Autonomix Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

