Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 97.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.33. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$0.63 and a 52 week high of C$1.67.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue.

