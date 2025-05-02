Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 97.37% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance
About Canfor Pulp Products
Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue.
