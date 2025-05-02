Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $50.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.87.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

NYSE:FUN opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 1.21. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cedar Fair stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cedar Fair worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.