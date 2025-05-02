HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSBA. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.75) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 960 ($12.75) to GBX 1,070 ($14.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 918.75 ($12.21).

HSBC Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 824.70 ($10.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £184.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 840.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 794.63. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 610.89 ($8.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 950.20 ($12.62).

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 43,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.30), for a total value of £402,356.26 ($534,550.63). Also, insider Pam Kaur sold 45,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 861 ($11.44), for a total transaction of £389,748.87 ($517,801.08). 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HSBC

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

