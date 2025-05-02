HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSBA. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.75) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 960 ($12.75) to GBX 1,070 ($14.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 918.75 ($12.21).
Read Our Latest Report on HSBA
HSBC Trading Down 0.9 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 43,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.30), for a total value of £402,356.26 ($534,550.63). Also, insider Pam Kaur sold 45,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 861 ($11.44), for a total transaction of £389,748.87 ($517,801.08). 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About HSBC
With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HSBC
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.