Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$3.60 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

PNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Kraken Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price target on Kraken Robotics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

About Kraken Robotics

Shares of PNG opened at C$2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$674.25 million, a PE ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.39.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

