Marshall Wace LLP Has $768,000 Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,889 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Cardlytics worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDLX. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Cardlytics stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardlytics

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 24,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $84,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,223.20. This represents a 14.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Gupta sold 46,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $159,313.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,365.80. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,938 shares of company stock worth $244,017. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

