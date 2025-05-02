Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.31) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Pharvaris Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $933.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pharvaris by 1,125.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

