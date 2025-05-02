Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Given New $668.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $660.00 to $668.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $557.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $567.24 and its 200 day moving average is $554.72. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.