Scotiabank Cuts Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target to C$2.50

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$2.80 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Alithya Group Price Performance

About Alithya Group

Shares of TSE ALYA opened at C$1.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$159.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$2.31.

Alithya Group Inc is a leader in Strategy and digital transformation, with professionals in Canada, the us, and Europe. Its integrated offering is laid out as follows: Strategy, custom solutions, Microsoft solutions, and Oracle solutions. Clients entrust the company with their strategic projects across Banking, Investment and Insurance, Energy, Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution, Telecommunications, Transportation, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors.

