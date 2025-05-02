Scotiabank Cuts Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target to C$2.50

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$2.80 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALYA
Alithya Group Price Performance
About Alithya Group
Alithya Group Inc is a leader in Strategy and digital transformation, with professionals in Canada, the us, and Europe. Its integrated offering is laid out as follows: Strategy, custom solutions, Microsoft solutions, and Oracle solutions. Clients entrust the company with their strategic projects across Banking, Investment and Insurance, Energy, Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution, Telecommunications, Transportation, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alithya Group
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.