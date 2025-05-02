Research Analysts Set Expectations for PFS Q2 Earnings

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Provident Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.86 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1,787.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,533,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,351 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,447,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,225,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $6,994,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 55.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after buying an additional 283,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

