XTX Topco Ltd Invests $26,000 in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in uCloudlink Group by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
uCloudlink Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:UCL opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. uCloudlink Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 4.01.
uCloudlink Group Company Profile
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
