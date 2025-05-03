5,616 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Everest Management Corp.

Everest Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Everest Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,782.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,269,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,540,208,000 after buying an additional 6,883,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $189.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.77.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

