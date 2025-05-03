Barclays PLC Reduces Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences
In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen purchased 19,800 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,554,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,001,348.80. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $201,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,704. This represents a 238.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:RCUS opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $18.98.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.38 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
