Caesars Entertainment’s (CZR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.35). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 804,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $13,498,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $6,350,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.