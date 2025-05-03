FY2025 EPS Estimates for Booking Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $201.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $197.85. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4,330.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,262.41.

Booking Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,202.80 on Friday. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The company has a market capitalization of $169.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,652.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4,818.49.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $20.39 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Booking by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

